Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

Carl Frampton cancels Philly bout after ‘freak accident’

Sports

August 7, 2019

BELFAST: A “freak accident” has forced Belfast boxer Carl Frampton to pull out of his scheduled bout against Emmanuel Dominguez.The Northern Irishman said a “large ornament” had fallen on his left hand in a hotel lobby, fracturing his fifth metacarpal. He added: “I’m absolutely devastated.”

The 32-year-old had been due to fight Mexico’s Dominguez in Philadelphia on Saturday ahead of a shot at the featherweight title. Frampton tweeted a video earlier in the day showing him running on a treadmill during what he called his “last hard session”. He said: “It’s fight week now, training done, time to focus on the fight!”

The injury marked another setback in Frampton’s quest to again be a world champion. He had considered retirement following December’s shock defeat by Josh Warrington before then preparing to fight earlier this summer. But the adjournment of his court case with former manager Barry McGuigan ensured a delay.

