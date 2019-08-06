US envoys discuss refugees with Afridi

ISLAMABAD: US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells and US Ambassador Paul Jones met with Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday and discussed with him matters relating to the overall regional security situation, Afghan peace and refugee policy and the refugees’ welfare and reparation plan.

The US delegation assured the minister of the continued contribution and support of the US for Afghan refugees with the same spirit and commitment, said a press release. Alice acknowledged Pakistan’s continued support and hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees over the past 40 years.

She said the US government also acknowledged Pakistan’s support in hosting the protracted refugee population despite its financial constraints and limitations. She hoped that the refugee reparation would be done in a peaceful and dignified manner, keeping in view the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Wells also discussed the prospect of issuance of visa and passports to different Afghan segments presently living in Pakistan and encouraged Pakistan government to explore and avail the economic contribution of Afghan refugees towards the Pakistani economy.

Afridi, while appreciating the consistent support of the US, both in diplomatic and financial terms, said Afghan refugees were being provided with the best possible treatment during their temporary stay in Pakistan.He conveyed the concerns of Pakistan government to the US government over dwindling international support and burden sharing of the refugees.