Ex-India FM Sushma Swaraj passes away

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack, Indian media reported.Swaraj was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition after the cardiac arrest but died later. She was a veteran politician associated with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
