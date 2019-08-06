close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
August 7, 2019

Ex-India FM Sushma Swaraj passes away

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
August 7, 2019

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack, Indian media reported.Swaraj was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition after the cardiac arrest but died later. She was a veteran politician associated with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story