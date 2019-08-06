China opposes India over Kashmir step

BEIJING: China on Tuesday firmly opposed India’s move to include Chinese territories into its own administrative region at the western section of the Sino-Indian border area, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“China has always opposed the Indian side’s entry of the Chinese territory in the western section of the Sino-Indian border into the administrative jurisdiction of India,” she said in her comments after the Indian government announced establishing a “Ladakh Central Administrative Region”, which included parts of Chinese territories at the two nations’ western border.

Expressing serious concern about the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson asked the parties concerned to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate tension.

“China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu Kashmir,” Chunying said in her remarks after Indian government announced the abolition of special status of Indian held Kashmir.

While reiterating the Chinese side policy on Kashmir, she said: “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent”.