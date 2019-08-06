SC admits plea for Sindh CM’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted for hearing a review petition seeking the disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and also consisting of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition and issued the chief minister a notice to appear before the court.

The petition, filed by Roshan Ali Buriro’s lawyer, Hamid Khan, alleged that Shah had sworn a false oath in 2013 while submitting his nomination papers that he had abandoned his Canadian citizenship.

Justice Bandial remarked that a court declaration regarding Article 62 was required on the issue. Justice Saeedadded that a court order sufficed as a court declaration. “Every electoral candidate provides a declaration to the returning officer and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution applies to any declarations that are not based on the truth,” he said.

After conducting initial hearing of the review petition the court adjourned further proceedings till a date in office. It may be mentioned here that in January, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition finding Buriro’s arguments to be insufficient. Justice Bandial had observed at the time that the Sindh chief minister had renounced his Canadian citizenship in 2013, and therefore there was no sufficient basis to disqualify him on that ground.The petitioner had then approached the Sindh High Court, which also threw out his petition following which he approached the top court.