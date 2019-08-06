Pak Army ready to go to ‘any extent’ for Kashmiris: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the Army is prepared to go to “any extent” to fulfil the country’s obligations to the Kashmiri people as the military’s top brass met on a single point of agenda — the situation in occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard,” Gen Bajwa said, while presiding over a Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday on a single point of agenda of the situation regarding Kashmir.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum fully supported the government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir.

“Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; efforts which have now been revoked by India itself,” the statement added.