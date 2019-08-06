PM Imran vows to challenge India over Kashmir move

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to challenge at the UN Security Council India’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy, and demanded action from the international community as tensions soared between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Khan, in a policy statement at a joint session of Parliament, gave a forceful rebuke of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s decision to scrap the special status granted to the Indian-held Kashmir from India’s constitution. “I want to make it clear that we will fight this issue on every forum, (including) at the UN Security Council,” said Khan, who also promised to raise the issue with heads of state and take the matter to the International Criminal Court.

Khan demanded action from the global community as he accused Modi of blatantly violating international law in pursuit of an anti-Muslim agenda in India. “If the world does not act today... (if) the developed world does not uphold its own laws, then things will go to a place that we will not be responsible for,” Khan added.

Khan said Pakistan was confronted with the racist ideology of Modi government, which had been following the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevac Sangh) ideology and was bent upon ethnic cleansing in secular India. “Whatever they did in the held Kashmir to change its special constitutional status was according to their [BJP] ideology as they wanted to change demography of the occupied Kashmir,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the RSS had always been biased against the Muslims as they had ruled the Sub-continent for hundreds of years. Prime Minister Khan said: “Today, we must pay tributes to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as he was the first person who had realised this (RSS) ideology very soon.”

Khan said those who opposed Two-Nation Theory were now terming it right as today Muslims in India were not being considered as equal citizens. The Prime Minister said the BJP had been repeating the tactics of Nazi Germany, adding what they did in its recent elections, was not only repugnant of Indian democracy, its character but all these acts were contravening Indian secularism.

The Prime Minister said the present Indian government was following that ideology which had killed Mahatma Gandhi.Khan said Pakistan would never accept the Indian efforts to annex the state of Kashmir. He said the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A by the Indian government would further intensify the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. He said the Indian step contravened all relevant UN resolutions, India courts’ decisions and the public opinion.

The Prime Minister warned if the two nuclear armed neighbours failed to resolve their issues, including Kashmir, a Pulwama-like trigger could drag the two nuclear-armed rivals into a war.

Khan said after coming into power he sought to improve relations with all the neighbours, including India, as he had a vision to rid the country of poverty. Khan said he offered India if it took one step, Pakistan would respond with two. However, he said, his offer of friendship was not reciprocated by its counterparts in India. The Prime Minister said the attitude of Indian government after elections in their country revealed they were not serious in holding dialogue and resolving the bilateral issues peacefully.