Factory management to pay dues to 200 sacked workers

HARIPUR: After a settlement reached between the management of Agritech Industry Pvt Ltd and protesting workers, the factory management on Tuesday agreed to pay all the terminal benefits to its 200 workers who had been protesting against the closure of the factory for the last three months, official sources told here on Tuesday.

The factory management had closed down the factory during May after a brawl between some factory managers and workers of Ujala Workers Union of the Agritech Industry on May 8. Both sides had accused each other of attack and registered criminal cases against each other. However, the workers went on strike outside the closed unit opposing the closure of a functional unit and demanded its opening or payment of their rights of terminal benefits under labour laws. The protesting workers also observed hunger strike for three days during the last week when former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub Khan, office-bearers of Hazara Labour Federation, Deputy Director Labour and Deputy Commissioner intervened and convinced the workers to call off their hunger strike.

The representatives of the workers, Secretary Industry, Labour department, police officers and Hazara Labour Federation held meeting with factory management at the office of DC Haripur Arifullah Awan and after long deliberations the worker and management reached a settlement/ agreement which was signed by the office bearers of Ujala Workers Union, CEO Agritech Industry, DC Haripur, Labour Director, Additional SP Police and others. The factory management, according to settlement, would pay all the terminal benefits which included notice pay, leave encashment, gratuity and bonus, to all the 200 workers whose services were terminated by the management on May 17. After the agreement/settlement the workers who had been protesting against the closure of the factory since May had called off their protest and removed the protest camp from outside the factory gate on Tuesday evening. After a settlement reached between the management of Agritech Industry Pvt Ltd and protesting workers, the factory management agreed to pay all the terminal benefits to its 200 workers who had been protesting against the closure of the factory for the last three months, official sources told.