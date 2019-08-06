NHA links roads, bridges construction to toll tax collection

MANSEHRA: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has moved an undertaking in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to build road infrastructure and bridges on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) if it began toll tax collection in Mansehra.

The undertaking, which was moved in court the other day by NHA Director Engr Khanzada, stated that amount was approved initially for infrastructural development on NA-35 on the demand of presidents of transport, district bar association and other organisations.

“This amount is approved on demand of presidents of transport union, district bar association and traders body in their meeting with Khanzada last month,” said the undertaking.

The NHA had suspended toll tax collection at Karakoram Highway in Khatain-da-Galla near here following civil society, transporters and Ulema stormed its plaza and two people were killed in the riots some eleven years ago.

Fahad Habib Tanoli, the general secretary of district bar association, strongly reacted to the undertaking moved by NHA at court, saying that the bar president had nothing to do with it.

“The lawyer fraternity is against resumption of toll tax here and name of bar’s president should not be used in such legal documents and anywhere else as bar through a unanimously passed resolution strongly opposed resumption of toll tax collection at KKH here,” said Tanoli.