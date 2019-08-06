Elders seek execution of uplift projects in Tirah

PESHAWAR: The elders from Maidan area in Tirah in Khyber on Tuesday asked the government to complete developmental projects and provide jobs to the unemployed youth in the area.

Speaking at a news conference here, the elders Jamaluddin, Malik Shah, Arifullah and others deplored the worsening condition of the roads, hospitals, schools and water schemes in Tirah Maidan area.

They said the government was the least bothered to take any practical step to honour the commitments with them.

The elders said they had rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism but the government was dragging its feet to execute uplift projects in Tirah.

They said that more than 50 percent children did not have access to education and health facilities while hundreds of unemployed youths had become drug addicts.

The elders urged the government to set up courts besides compensating the local people for their losses.They asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to direct the authorities concerned to improve the condition of roads, hospitals and school in their areas or else they would stage sit-in for the acceptance of their demands.