Two killed in Dera incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a young girl, were shot dead in two separate incidents in the district on Tuesday, police said.

Nawab Khan told the police that he along with his son, Muhammad Shoaib, was returning home in Guloti after attending a hearing in the court when Safiullah and his father arrived on a bike and opened fire on them. He escaped unhurt while his son died on the spot. The motive behind the murder was stated to be an old enmity. Meanwhile, one Amira Bibi reported to the cops of Prova Police Station that she, her husband Ghulam Madni and 22-year-old daughter were working in the field. “My husband asked my daughter to take grass home but she refused and he exchanged hot words with her and shot her dead,” she added.