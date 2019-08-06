Man arrested on murder charge

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a local man who had reportedly shot dead his Facebook friend and threw his body in the fields in Urmar village on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

According to an official of the capital city police, one Mausam Khan from Urmar had befriended one Mohammad Salman from Nowshera on Facebook a few months back. The official said Mausam Khan after some time invited Salman to his village where he tried to abuse him and opened fire on him when he offered resistance. The accused threw the body of Salman in the fields. Police while investigating the case from different angles also searched the social media sites of the victim. The cops later traced Mausam Khan and arrested him on Tuesday.