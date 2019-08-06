Advisory against Congo virus prevention

Islamabad : National Institute of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory to alert healthcare authorities for ensuring timely steps for prevention and control of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to NIH, the objective of this advisory was to sensitize human and animal healthcare departments to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention and control of CCHF.

It said that the extensive movement of sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha significantly enhances the risk of CCHF disease transmission due to increased human-animal interaction.

The advisory, which was issued by the NIH s Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division, said that the CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family with a case fatality rate of 10-40 per cent.

It added, ticks, especially of the Hyalomma genus are both reservoir and vector for the CCHF virus while numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals.

It said that the CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.

It said public health workers along with animal herders, veterinarians, para-veterinary staff, livestock workers, animal merchants, butchers and slaughterhouse workers are at risk of the disease.

Apart from them the close contacts caring the suspected case and person involved in burial practices are also at risk of getting infection, the advisory added.