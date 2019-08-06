Road safety campaign kicks off in capital

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched road safety campaign in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The campaign has been launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan has finalised this campaign to achieve desired results. According to the details, three vehicles, ITP Education Team, ITP’s Float, Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS), Quick Response Team, all Zonal DSPs, staff of ITP FM Radio 92.4 and other operation staff would participate in this campaign.