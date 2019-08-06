Floods feared as more rains from today till Saturday

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more monsoon rains in the northern half of the country, including Islamabad, from today (Wednesday) through Saturday amid flooding alert.

According to a weatherman, a well-marked monsoon low pressure has formed over the North Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, so there is a likelihood of moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal penetrating into upper parts of the country on Wednesday and intensifying on Thursday and Friday to cause heavy rains.

"Under the influence of this weather system, the widespread rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday," he said.

The PMD official also forecast isolated rains along with wind and thunderstorms in Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions from Wednesday evening or night to Saturday and isolated moderate-to-heavy rainfall in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

He warned that heavy rains could generate flash floods in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan divisions and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while urban flooding was likely to occur in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions on Thursday and Friday.

The weatherman also warned that the possibility of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit- Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir couldn't be ruled out during the period.

He asked all authorities concerned to remain alert and take precautionary measures against heavy rains and floods.

In another advisory, the PMD forecast widespread rains in Sindh's Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Friday evening or night to Monday morning.

It said scattered rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms would occur in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period, while isolated moderate-to-heavy rains would fall in lower Sindh's Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Balochistan’s Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad and Sibi divisions from Friday night to Sunday.

The PMD warned that heavy downpour could generate floods in Karachi, Thatta, and Hyderabad divisions from Friday night to Sunday and flash floods in Balochistan’s Kalat, Sibi, Zhob and Naseerabad divisions during the period.