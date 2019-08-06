close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LG conference

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LAHORE: Women demand 33 percent representation in the new Local Government System and called for early elections for village, neighbourhood councils in Punjab.

They said democracy was incomplete without appropriate and meaningful representation of women in local institutions. However, the new Local Government Act 2019 offers little to women for their political participation. Local Government is considered as third tier of governance, but unfortunately, it was ignored by all political parties and the local government system.

The government should give more opportunities to youths to come forward in politics, they said while speaking at a consultation on “Deepening Democracy & Local Governance in Pakistan” with media persons here Tuesday.

