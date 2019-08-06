Monsoon tree plantation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of Civil Secretariat here.

The chief secretary said the campaign should be made successful by exceeding the target of 9 million saplings during the ongoing drive. He said protection of environment was a national cause, adding that tree plantation was imperative to control the growing pollution and the federal government was paying special attention to the issue.

He said providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose. He urged the people to actively participate in the drive to make it a success.

He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding the benefits of trees. He said that after plantation, effective arrangements should also be ensured for protection of the saplings.

The Forest Department secretary said that all arrangements were in place to successfully run the campaign. The department has 31 million saplings in stock and 363 sale points have been established for the ongoing drive, he added.

He said 15 million saplings were planted against a target of 12 million during the spring plantation drive. Cleanliness: To ensure cleanliness during Eid days, Albayrak Waste Management has planed pre-Eid and post-Eid cleanliness operations.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the company officials said cleanup operations in and around mosques, graveyards, Qurbangahs and cattle markets in different towns of the city have started. Additional resources and machinery are being provided in the field, they said. Other than 300 regular vehicles of Albayrak, 1,380 additional vehicles will take part in the grand event.