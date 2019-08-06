Tevta chairman appointed

LAHORE: Ali Salman Siddique, former member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) and National Assembly ticket holder of PTI from Sheikhupura, has been appointed as Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chairman. The notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday. Ali Salman he is son of former Punjab Chief Secretary Salman Siddique. Ali Salman was elected as MPA as an independent candidate from Sheikhupura in 2013 general elections after defeating the PML-N candidate.