close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Tevta chairman appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LAHORE: Ali Salman Siddique, former member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) and National Assembly ticket holder of PTI from Sheikhupura, has been appointed as Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chairman. The notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday. Ali Salman he is son of former Punjab Chief Secretary Salman Siddique. Ali Salman was elected as MPA as an independent candidate from Sheikhupura in 2013 general elections after defeating the PML-N candidate.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore