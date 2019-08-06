close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
PU reply sought on student’s plea

Lahore

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab University on a petition of a female student who complained about being deprived of first position in B.A examination for session 2017-19. Umm-i-Habiba of Kasur submitted through a counsel that she obtained 650 marks out of 800 whereas the university awarded first three positions to students with 646, 631 and 627 marks respectively.

