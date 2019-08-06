PU reply sought on student’s plea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from Punjab University on a petition of a female student who complained about being deprived of first position in B.A examination for session 2017-19. Umm-i-Habiba of Kasur submitted through a counsel that she obtained 650 marks out of 800 whereas the university awarded first three positions to students with 646, 631 and 627 marks respectively.
