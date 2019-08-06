Traders express solidarity with govt, army

LAHORE: The entire business community Tuesday expressing solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces said it stood united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq talking to a delegation of investors who called on him at FIEDMC Camp Office here said the entire business community fully supported the valiant armed forces to thwart any aggression and safeguard the geographical boundaries of the motherland. "We are proud of our armed forces and will continue to extend cooperation to all extent," he said.

Regarding the Indian government’s decision to scrap Article 370, he called upon the international community to force India to respect the Human Rights Charter and put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir. He said people from Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan unanimously reaffirmed that Kashmir belonged to Kashmiris and its future was to be decided by the people of Kashmir. He said “this day we reiterate that we are for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for us”. He said all the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) had miserably failed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle.