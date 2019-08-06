close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

DIG’s brother arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Defence-A police have arrested a proclaimed offender, brother of a DIG, involved in a cheque dishonor case registered in Pakpattan on Tuesday.

The complainant said Mirza Adnan Baig had rented his house but didn't pay the rent for the last 10 months. The accused provided cheques but they bounced. The complainant alleged that Defence A police were not handing over the accused to Pakpattan police due to the alleged pressure of the DIG.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore