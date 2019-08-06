DIG’s brother arrested

Defence-A police have arrested a proclaimed offender, brother of a DIG, involved in a cheque dishonor case registered in Pakpattan on Tuesday.

The complainant said Mirza Adnan Baig had rented his house but didn't pay the rent for the last 10 months. The accused provided cheques but they bounced. The complainant alleged that Defence A police were not handing over the accused to Pakpattan police due to the alleged pressure of the DIG.