Police chiefs of three provinces review security of bordering districts

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, chaired a meeting of Expert Group for Tri Border Security at Central Police Office through a video link.

The IGs of Sindh and Balochistan also attened the meeting during which the three police chiefs reviewed the matters regarding the tri border security to develop consensus on a joint action plan that would be later submitted to the prime minister through Interior Ministry.

According to the action plan in the tri-border areas of Punjab Sindh and Baluchistan, joint operations will be carried out to eliminate the hideouts of criminal elements. It was also agreed that the areas of border districts on Indus River and katcha would be purged of criminals.

It was also decided that the government would be requested to provide the police with more weapons and equipment for so that the police force could continue its operation without facing any shortage of the supplies. It was also decided to timely share information and carry out intelligence-based operations to stop the movement of criminal elements in the area and to speed up the operations against them while keeping a close coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

Three police chiefs of the three province decided the DPOs of the tri-border districts would meet on a monthly basis to improve the border security. The RPOs would meet after three months and the IGs after six months to review the joint operations. Next meeting of Expert Group for Tri Border Security will be held in Karachi in January 2020.

Medical camp: A medical camp was set up at National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupure, in collaboration with Punjab Health Department. The camp was set with the special efforts of the college commandant.

A team of more than 35 doctors conducted medical check-ups of more than 700 officers and trainees at the camp. Clean, green campaign: The chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore and Punjab Health director general on Tuesday inaugurated an initiative as part of the Clean and Green Punjab campaign here on Tuesday.

According to the initiative, 5,000 banners will be displayed on rickshaws in connection with the Clean and Green Punjab campaign. Body found: A 45-year-old man was found dead in a plot in the Shahdara Town area on Tuesday.

Locals spotted his body in a plot at Ali Park, Shahdara Town and informed police. The condition of the body suggested that it was almost three to four days old. It was removed to morgue.