Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Weak to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.

They predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 27.8°C.