ACE begins inquiry against ex-DIG

On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees, Anti-Corruption Lahore Region A has reopened inquiries against government officials for corruption and misuse of power.
After receiving an application from Abdul Wakeel Joiya of Gawala Colony, Moza Rakh Chandrai against ex-DIG Azmat Ullah Gondal for allegedly using power to grab 30-kanal government land in Chandrai village, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore region initiated an inquiry against the ex-DIG and Inspector City Traffic Shafqat Mehmood Gondal on charges of grabbing government land.
In another case, accused Muhammad Asghar, head constable, has been arrested by ACE Lahore Region A in case FIR 871/12 PS Samnabad Lahore on allegation of misappropriation of official weapon.
