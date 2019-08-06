Minister for monitoring of rallies, mosques

LAHORE: Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the district administration across the province to ensure strict monitoring of mosques, religious congregations and processions in their respective districts on Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

Similarly, wheelie should be strictly stopped, he said.Presiding over a meeting of cabinet sub-committee on law and order at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, the minister directed for providing foolproof security on the visit of Sri Lankan team to Lahore.

He said divisional and district administration should complete security audit of schools in collaboration with the special branch by September 15 in the province. Similarly, all requirements should be fulfilled for the security of Jamia Masajid by arranging necessary equipment like walk-through

India’s action: India’s bigotry stance on Held Kashmir is against international laws and it can never usurp independence of Kashmiri people. These views were expressed by Punjab Minister Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din over Kashmir issue here on Tuesday. He said Kashmir is a disputed territory.

Innocent citizens have sacrificed their lives for independence and we will not let their sacrifices go wasted, he added. He also stated that citizens of Kashmir will decide their own fate instead of Modi’s government. He stated Indian government’s decision of abolishing article 370 is unconstitutional and illegal and it will also have a drastic effect on Pak-India relationship too.

This barbaric step would give air to the independence movement of Kashmiris, he said and added that it has suppressed the feelings of independence in Kashmiri people. He vowed that Pakistan will give strong answer to Indian barbarism and will also raise its concerns on international platform. Pakistan will use all options against this illegal act and will continue Kashmiri’s political, diplomatic and moral support, he maintained.