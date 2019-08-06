Rs1.80b LCWU budget approved

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Syndicate in its meeting held on Tuesday approved the varsity’s annual budget of Rs 1.80 billion for fiscal year 2019-20.

According to a press release, the university has increased the research funding in the budget and allocated Rs 22 million for scholarships for the deserving students. PU Eid holidays: Punjab University will remain closed for Eidul Azha holidays from Monday to Friday, from August 12 to August 16, 2019.

According to a press release, the university, however, will remain open on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in lieu of the extra holiday of August 16.

exhibition: Punjab University (PU) Library on Tuesday organised a poster exhibition on the theme of “Azadi and 14th August” along with a farewell party for the library interns.

The exhibition was arranged as a project assignment for the students of the library and information science departments of Punjab University, University of Sargodha and Allama Iqbal Open University.

As many as 35 students of the universities were imparted practical training regarding the conventional and digital library services in two months programme.

The programme was specially designed to enhance the students’ IT-base skills i.e. web designing and creating digital OPAC along with stirring administrative and personality skills.

The students admired the efforts of the library instructors and showed their enthusiasm while working in the library. The viewers of the poster exhibition praised and acknowledged the abilities of students and their instructors. Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, PU chief librarian, said his mission was to serve the community with all his means and abilities.