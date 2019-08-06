Abolishing Article 370 Modi govt’s madness: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that power-drunk Modi government committed dacoity on the rights of the Kashmiris by abolishing Article 370 adding that right of self-determination of the Kashmiris could not be suppressed through this illegal step.

India has blatantly violated human rights by revoking the special status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and this decision is an all-out attack on human rights. He said that this controversial step is, in fact, a madness of the Modi government which would escalate tensions. India has always deviated from giving the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people and the Modi government will have to be accountable for its infinite cruelties committed against the Kashmiri people. Now, the international community will have to be awakened to take notice of the most controversial Indian act, he added.

The chief minister said the Modi government had turned the serene Kashmir valley into a living hell through its gruesome acts as the Indian army had gone every extent to refrain the Kashmiris from claiming their fundamental right of freedom. He said that India had wreaked havoc with the lives of the innocent Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism but every Indian tactic had failed to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people. He said that the decision made by India to revoke special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir was an eclipse on the face of so-called secular India. The whole world knows that India has illegally occupied the Kashmir valley through military aggression. He said that the military jingoism of the Modi government had put the regional peace at stake and created an environment of fear and trauma in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a controversial issue and Pakistani people are firmly standing beside their Kashmiri brethren and we will continue to stand with them in all aspects, he added.

video game player: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Arsalan Siddiqui on winning World Video Games Championship in USA and said that he has proved his mettle.

Arsalan Siddiqui has shown that Pakistanis are second to none in intellect and such talented youths are an asset to the country. The nation is proud of its youths like Arsalan Siddiqui for bringing laurels home, he added.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has offered condolences on the death of labourers due to land-sliding in Sargodha and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He has sought a report from the administration adding that those who showed negligence should also be identified.