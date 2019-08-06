Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

SUKKUR: The staff, teachers and students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. While addressing the participants of the rally, Vice-Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani said that Pakistanis always raise their voices against Indian oppression and human rights abuse in occupied Kashmir. He reaffirmed the steadfast support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their constitutional right to decide their future. Bikha Ram said in today’s democratic and media dominating era, it is very unfortunate that Kashmiris are deprived of their basic rights due to the tyranny of Indian fascism. He said the government and people of Pakistan are always ready to give political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle. He said the Indian government is responsible for gang rapes, pellet guns and mass burial to suppress Kashmir’s freedom struggle against India’s illegal occupation through oppressive use of force and state terrorism. He said India has carried out violence and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir for the last several decades.