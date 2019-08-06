635 plantation activities under monsoon afforestation drive

Islamabad: As many as 635 plantation activities would be carried out across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the monsoon afforestation to be carried out under 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project.

Talking to this agency, he said the Clean Green Pakistan programme was mainly a behavioural change movement to plant more trees and keep the environment clean with mass public ownership of the initiative.

“10 BTT is also part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Programme which ambitiously plans to plant 10 billion trees across the country to preserve the degrading environment due to climate change,” he added.

He noted that the recent activities included the plantation on 100 acres retrieved land of the Margalla Hills National Park in Shakarparain. It also included the ban on plastic bags in the ICT from 14 August which would help decrease the plastic pollution rampant in the federal capital.

He said the Clean Green Pakistan programme would help engage youth and every member of the society to realize loss of precious green cover being denuded due to anthropogenic activities and irresponsible attitude.

On 18th August another campaign ’Har Bashar Do Shajar’ (Every person two trees) meaning each individual would have to plant two trees which would make it 2 billion tees in 4 years across the country, he added.

The official mentioned that massive awareness campaigns would be launched to apprise the masses about the importance of trees and their impact on environment focusing public participation for plantation drive ‘Har Bashar Do Shajar’.

The plantation drive across the country would help not only increase the green cover rather would help achieve public ownership of the trees that were cut down without any hesitation. “It is the matter of future generations so it should be taken up without any bias and prejudice so that maximum benefits of plantation across the country,” he added.