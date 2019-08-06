close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 7, 2019

Security in Pindi ahead of Eidul Azha reviewed

National

A
APP
August 7, 2019

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Saqib Zafar has reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Eidul Azha in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The commissioner directed to further enhance the security of bazaars, mosques, imambargahs and worship places to maintain peace and law and order situation on auspicious day. He also directed the police officers to curb crime and to provide fool proof security to the masses.

He made it clear that it was the prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people. He said that strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in performing their duties.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan