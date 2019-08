Security in Pindi ahead of Eidul Azha reviewed

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Saqib Zafar has reviewed the security arrangements ahead of Eidul Azha in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The commissioner directed to further enhance the security of bazaars, mosques, imambargahs and worship places to maintain peace and law and order situation on auspicious day. He also directed the police officers to curb crime and to provide fool proof security to the masses.

He made it clear that it was the prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people. He said that strict action would be taken against those who found negligent in performing their duties.