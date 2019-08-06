close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 7, 2019

Parliament united on Kashmir issue: SAPM

National

A
APP
August 7, 2019

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that whole nation and Parliament were united on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that joint session of Parliament was convened to give strong message of unity on Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Meanwhile, Senator Rana Maqbool said that government should approach all the Muslim countries and inform about the illegal steps being taken by India in occupied Kashmir. He said that all the Muslim Ummah should have one voice about atrocities against Muslim. “We should be well prepared to counter challenges on all fronts,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan