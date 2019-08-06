Parliament united on Kashmir issue: SAPM

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that whole nation and Parliament were united on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that joint session of Parliament was convened to give strong message of unity on Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiris. Meanwhile, Senator Rana Maqbool said that government should approach all the Muslim countries and inform about the illegal steps being taken by India in occupied Kashmir. He said that all the Muslim Ummah should have one voice about atrocities against Muslim. “We should be well prepared to counter challenges on all fronts,” he added.