Ombudsman seeks report on ‘ill-equipped’ PIMS daycare centre

Islamabad: The Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Secretariat has sought a report from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences about the lack of facilities at its daycare centre over a complaint of the Young Doctors Association.

In a letter written to the PIMS executive director, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar, senior adviser (law) at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, said a report on the matter should reach him by August 20.

Earlier, PIMS YDA president Dr Fazle Rabbi had formally complained to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat that the only daycare centre at PIMS not only lacked basic facilities but it was also unable to cater to the children of the hospital’s women doctors and other staff members.

He insisted that the current single-room daycare centre remained operational from 8am to 2pm only, it had no proper staff and basic facilities, and it was located away from the main hospital building.

The complainant said many women postgraduate trainee doctors, medical officers, and other staff members had no family support to care for their children during duty hours, so they struggled to manage children.