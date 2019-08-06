Rallies condemn Indian move against Kashmiris

LAHORE: Rallies and demonstration condemning Indian move to annex Kashmir and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims’ freedom struggle from Delhi’s occupation continued Tuesday following Modi government amended constitution to Kashmir’s disputed status.

Different organisations from all walks of life took out rallies where workers chanted slogans and raised banners condemning Indian occupation and genocide of Muslims in Kashmir. The leaders addressing the workers demanded immediate reply to Indian aggressive policies to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Jamaat-e-Islami on the appeal of its ameer Senator Sirajul Haq organised countrywide protest rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The JI leaders took out a rally from Edgerton Road which marched towards Press Club, led by party Secretary General Ameerul Azim. Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans condemning Indian decision to revoke Article 370 and urging the government to go to any extent against this hostile move, a large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rally besides JI workers.

Addressing the participants, Amirul Azeem demanded the PTI government announce formation of expat Kashmir government in AJK and include all Kashmiri leadership into it. The government, he said, should consult Hurriyat leadership on the matter and then approach the world community for the recognition of the proposed Kashmir government.

He demanded the government hand over the matter of Kashmir to the Kashmiri leadership as the nation and people of the held region had no more faith on Pakistani rulers. He said Kashmir was no more a disputed territory but it had turned into a war region. Hence, he said, it was the duty of the UN to extend every possible support to the people of the held region. It was a time that every peaceful nation extend support to the people of Kashmir against Indian barbarism. He demanded the government take practical steps to stop India from its nefarious design on Kashmir as the time had gone for making hollow slogans and calling sessions of UN, OIC and other shuttle diplomacy. He said the JI central leadership will meet in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to discuss the future course of action. JI chief Sirajul Haq will preside over the meeting.

Demonstrations were also held by other organisations, including All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) and trade organisations at Edgerton Road, Lahore Press Club and Ferozepur Road.

Meanwhile, JI vice ameer Dr Farid Paracha in a statement termed Indian move to scrap the Article 370 a global crime and constitutional terrorism. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan seek apology from the nation over suggesting a solution to Kashmir issue by dividing the region into three parts and pinning hopes on Indian premier Modi and US President Donald Trump for the solution of issue. He said Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir was the part of international conspiracy.

He said India had created a war like situation by revoking the special autonomy to the occupied region and it was high time that Islamabad convey a strong message to New Delhi over its criminal act. History will never forgive if Pakistan left people of Kashmir alone at this moment of grief and deep shock.