Admission in schools: Kids won’t have to go through entry test, says Roy

KARACHI: Prominent philanthropist and vocalist Shehzad Roy has said that soon children seeking admission on schools won’t have to pass entry test any entry test. In a message on Tuesday, Roy said: “As member of the regulatory body on private schools, I am proud to share that soon the trauma faced by kids & parents for admissions to nursery class would be over. A kid of that age should not be required to face any admission test. This will be binding for all top private schools too.”