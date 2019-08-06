Sushma Swaraj dies at 67

ISLAMABAD: India’s former union minister of external affairs and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday evening in New Delhi.

67-year-old Swaraj was brought dead to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Her health condition deteriorated as she reportedly complained of restlessness. She underwent kidney transplant two years ago and got a donated kidney for which she appealed through tweet. Interestingly she asked her doctors that the kidney donation so taken shouldn’t of any Muslim or schedule cast. She was known Pakistan and Muslim basher.

The two-time member parliament of India had been having some health-related complications over the last several months. She had also opted out of contesting the Lok Sabha election 2019 citing health issues. Swaraj was appointed the external affairs minister in the first stint of the Narendra Modi government in 2014. Swaraj has many firsts to her credit such as being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for any national political party in the country. She was the second woman to hold the portfolio after Indira Gandhi, who briefly kept external affairs ministry under her while being the prime minister.

She visited Pakistan four times once as information minister while three times as minister for external affairs. Three hours before her death she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet (reference was about scrapping of special status of Indian Held Kashmir.