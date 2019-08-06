Dousing the flames

By Editorial boardWhen the world stands in crisis, the most important task of all leaders, all influencers and indeed all citizens who seek peace is to douse the flames. The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the fire on Monday by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution which grants Kashmir the right to determine its own laws. Small pieces of this article, originally put in place soon after Partition, have been eroded previously. Now it has gone forever and with it Article 35-A, which prevents non-Kashmiris from acquiring land in the disputed territory in order to stop demographic realignment. Modi and his government remain triumphant. From the Indian opposition, there had been bitter protests, with the small opposition in parliament led by the Congress Party making its feelings known by at one point sitting on the floor of the House while veteran congress leader from Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad declared that doomsday had arrived for his homeland.

This is a tragedy. It is tragedy for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir who have for over 70 years waited for their destiny to be determined. Pakistan’s army chief has said after a meeting with corps commanders at the GHQ that he is willing to take any step necessary for the sake of the Kashmiris. The question however is what options Pakistan has. War is certainly not desirable for the region and especially not for the Kashmiri people. In the Pakistan parliament, where a joint session summoned by President Arif Alvi was addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and key opposition leaders, Imran stated – in a response to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif – that he did not wish to stage an attack on India but was engaged in all kinds of frenetic diplomatic efforts to draw in support from the world. Shahbaz Sharif immediately clarified that he had never suggested an attack in the first place and simply asked that Pakistan stand by the people of Kashmir, who are in a defenceless position with the communications blackout in the valley preventing them from reaching out to the world themselves.

This is the 50th blackout this year alone. It indicates a small part of the misery Kashmiris have faced with protesters attacked with pellet guns after the killing of Burhan Wani in the summer of 2016 and still more draconian actions after the Pulwama attack in February this year, with hundreds of dissidents arrested, professors in some cases dragged away from universities, and Kashmir effectively isolated from the rest of India. The territory, it has been decided by the BJP government, is to be split into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, forming separate union territories of India. They are not even to be given the status of full fledged union states. There is a virtual certainty of violence in the valley once security is partially lifted.

So what is the world to do? Pakistan can lead the way by persuading as many leaders as it can to speak up for the Kashmiris. The Muslim world must unite and Imran Khan as a leader who prides himself on following the model of the state of Madina must lead the way in this. If he fails, there could be disaster. Donald Trump had offered mediation. But we cannot be certain he will go through on this promise, especially if there is any danger to his primary goal of finding an exit out of Afghanistan. The geopolitical realities and the realities of a changed, harsher, racist India do not work well for the Kashmiris. They can only hope that from somewhere, they will find protection and win the right to determine the self destiny that they should have been able to choose many, many decades ago. On Pakistan's part, a formal, articulate and strong policy statement is needed immediately.