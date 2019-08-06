About Article 370

Tensions between India and Pakistan are very high due to the Kashmir issue. India recently abrogated Article 370 and Article 35-A of its constitution. These articles exempted Jammu & Kashmir from the complete applicability of the constitution of India; and it was allowed to have its own constitution. In October 2015, the High Court of J&K ruled that Article 370 cannot be "abrogated, repealed or even amended." It explained that clause (3) of the article conferred power to the state's constituent assembly to recommend to the president on the matter of the repeal of the article. Since the constituent assembly did not make such a recommendation before its dissolution in 1957, Article 370 has taken on the features of a "permanent provision" despite being titled a temporary provision in the constitution. On April 3 2018, the Supreme Court of India gave a similar opinion.

But still the BJP just to please their extremists and their anti-Muslim supporters under the leadership of Modi again initiated this. Even as a weak student of law, I am able to understand that this act of the so-called greatest democratic state is illegal and against its constitution. And I would like to request Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureishi to do his best to unveil the black face of India in the international community.

Jawad Satti

Islamabad