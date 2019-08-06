close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

Delayed trains

Newspost

 
August 7, 2019

Recently, I travelled from Lahore to Karachi via the Pak Business Train. The train was, in fact, about to proceed at 3:30pm, but astonishingly, it departed at 8:30pm. The passengers had to wait and suffer owing to the five-hour delay. One wonders about the perpetual disruption of trains in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed always boasts of the improvement of the railway system before the media press but his tall claims are contrary to ground realities. Thus, the minister is advised to take practical measures in order to revamp the standard and ensure punctuality of trains.

Mannan Samad

Lahore

