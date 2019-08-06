Resolving Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves much appreciation for convincing President Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan for resolving the decades-long Kashmir issue. It was quite commendable the way Khan presented Pakistan’s case and its efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. it is a well-known fact that the two countries have been in conflict with each other on Kashmir since their independence. Several armed skirmishes and three wars have also been escalated due to the issue. Since 1989, Kashmiris have been involved in a protest movement against Indian aggression. Despite the UN’s decision of holding a plebiscite there, the Kashmir issue has never been resolved.

Peace in the subcontinent is need of the hour for the progress of the region. However, it cannot be possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. Both the countries should initiate dialogue. The US can play a critical role in resolving this issue. India and Pakistan will have to give each other due space and listen to their grievances.

Tariq Faruqi

Karachi