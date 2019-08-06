close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 7, 2019

Resolving Kashmir

Newspost

 
August 7, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves much appreciation for convincing President Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan for resolving the decades-long Kashmir issue. It was quite commendable the way Khan presented Pakistan’s case and its efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan. it is a well-known fact that the two countries have been in conflict with each other on Kashmir since their independence. Several armed skirmishes and three wars have also been escalated due to the issue. Since 1989, Kashmiris have been involved in a protest movement against Indian aggression. Despite the UN’s decision of holding a plebiscite there, the Kashmir issue has never been resolved.

Peace in the subcontinent is need of the hour for the progress of the region. However, it cannot be possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. Both the countries should initiate dialogue. The US can play a critical role in resolving this issue. India and Pakistan will have to give each other due space and listen to their grievances.

Tariq Faruqi

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost