CSA in Sindh

The recent spate in incidents of child sexual abuse in Sindh has alarmed the nation. Highlighted by the media, some such cases are reported, but in fact many of them are not registered at all, out of one or another reason: social stigma, guilt, shame or otherwise. Despite the recurrence of such incidents, the concerned authorities are in a state of deep sleep.

According to the National Center for Victims of Crimes, an American-based non-profit organization, most children are abused in the US by someone they know and trust; this seems quite relevant here in Sindh, too. While the Sindh government has established the Sindh Child Protection Authority in 2014 and Child Protection Units at the district level across the province for the protection of children, both unfortunately have remained dormant from the very beginning. It is time the concerned authorities took some serious steps to curb the menace of child sexual abuse in Sindh and protected the lives of our innocent children.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur