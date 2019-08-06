PSL joy

This refers to the letter, 'PSL in Pakistan' (August 5, 2019) by Muneeb Maqsood. I agree with writer who has expressed his views as a cricket fan.We Pakistanis are extremely keen to watch the PSL matches in our country. I believe that this move of conducting PSL in Pakistan can help bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat