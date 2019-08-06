close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 7, 2019

PSL joy

Newspost

 
August 7, 2019

This refers to the letter, 'PSL in Pakistan' (August 5, 2019) by Muneeb Maqsood. I agree with writer who has expressed his views as a cricket fan.We Pakistanis are extremely keen to watch the PSL matches in our country. I believe that this move of conducting PSL in Pakistan can help bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost