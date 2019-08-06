tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter, 'PSL in Pakistan' (August 5, 2019) by Muneeb Maqsood. I agree with writer who has expressed his views as a cricket fan.We Pakistanis are extremely keen to watch the PSL matches in our country. I believe that this move of conducting PSL in Pakistan can help bring international cricket back to Pakistan.
Hammal Naeem
Turbat
