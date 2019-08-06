Stand together

The Indian government, to be fairly called the Hindutva government, in a paradoxical move rebutted its own constitution by scrapping Article 370 of the Indian constitution. The right of self rule of the Jammu and Kashmir state along with other rights of citizenry has been obliterated. In what seems to be a replication of West Bank settlements by Israelis, the Indian government is dispossessing the Kashmiris of their homeland by allowing non-Kashmiris to encroach on IOK. India’s perverse behaviour to resolve Kashmir issue is known to all and sundry. The recent statement by Trump on mediation in Kashmir issue and India’s discourteous response is the latest example.

The question arises: why now? A logical explanation can be that within the past few months Pakistan has succeeded in establishing good foreign relations with all important states around the world. India faced embarrassment in its move to isolate Pakistan politically and instead Pakistan renewed and strengthened its position in global politics. India has failed to oppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of self determination and Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris on their just and right demand of self rule. With no other option available to disrupt the regional peace and its unwillingness to resolve issues, the Hindutva-Modi government made this undemocratic move of dismissing Article 370. There is outcry everywhere, especially in Pakistan. All parties, treasury and opposition together, should back the government and help it to raise the issue internationally. If Pakistan is united, Kashmir can for once and all get rid of Indian oppression.

Rehan Hameed Karimi

Peshawar