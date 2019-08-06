England edge Pakistan in Physical Disability IT20 World Series match

KARACHI: A brilliant unbeaten 69 from Callum Flynn and 47 from JT Goodwin helped England beat Pakistan by three wickets in their match of NetWest Physical Disability IT20 World Series at Kidderminster Cricket Club, according to the reports received here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 155-7. Jahanzaib Tiwana was the top scorer with 41 off 41 balls. Saifullah scored 22 off 23 balls with four fours. Muhammad Shahbaz struck 22 off 18 balls with three fours and a six. Hamza Hameed managed 22 off 33 balls with four fours.

Left-arm slow bowler Dan Hamm got 3-19 in four overs, while pace-man Jordan Williams got 2-31. Callum Flynn’s 69 not out off 49 balls with nine boundaries and one six helped England win the match with four balls to spare. JT Goodwin scored 47 off 31 balls with five fours. Left-arm spinner Wqif Shah grabbed 2-27 and skipper Nihar Alam captured 1- 26.