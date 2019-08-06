UN accuses Yemeni forces of attacks against northerners

DUBAI: The UN’s human rights office on Tuesday accused southern Yemeni security forces of perpetrating “retaliatory attacks” against citizens from the country’s north.

“We have received information from multiple sources about arbitrary arrests and detention, forced displacement, physical assaults and harassment,” spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement. She said the UAE-backed Security Belt forces are “reportedly carrying out and enabling retaliatory attacks against civilians” originating from northern Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates is part of a Saudi-led military coalition backing the UN-recognised government against Huthi rebels in the country’s conflict. Shamdasani said the alleged targeting of northerners is “apparent retaliation” for deadly attacks last week by Jihadists and the Iran-aligned rebels. At least 49 people were killed in two separate attacks on Thursday in government-held Aden, on Yemen’s southern coast. The first was a suicide car bombing carried out by Jihadists on a police station, which was followed by a Huthi assault targeting newly trained police cadets, officials said.