Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

NEW YORK: Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, has died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement on Tuesday. She was 88.

“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends,” they said.

“Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life,” the statement added, describing her as “the consummate writer who treasured the written word.” Morrison wrote 11 novels on life as a black American.