US ends visa-free entry for visitors to N Korea

WASHINGTON: Washington on Monday revoked visa-free entry rights to the United States for foreigners who have visited North Korea in the past eight years, potentially dealing a new blow to the isolated country’s nascent tourist industry.

The US allows citizens of 38 countries -- including South Korea, Japan and France -- to enter for up to 90 days without a visa under a waiver programme. But visitors who have travelled to eight countries including North Korea since March 1, 2011 are “no longer eligible”, details posted Monday on the US Customs and Border Protection website.