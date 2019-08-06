US ambassador in Moscow resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman is resigning after more than two years in one of the hottest of diplomatic hot seats, a US newspaper reported on Tuesday. The Salt Lake Tribune published Huntsman’s resignation letter to President Donald Trump in which he said he would leave effective October 3 to attend to family and personal demands back home.
