close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

LeJ man held

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man associated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in the SITE Area and arrested Khan Badshah alias Khan Bacha. The police recovered a pistol and Rs500,000 from his possession. The CTD found that the suspect was involved in the July 24 bank heist in Nazimabad. The officials said that one of the suspects, Sharifullah, who was believed to be a brother of the suspect involved in the SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan killing case, was also involved in the robbery.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi