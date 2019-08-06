LeJ man held

The Counter-Terrorism Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man associated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in the SITE Area and arrested Khan Badshah alias Khan Bacha. The police recovered a pistol and Rs500,000 from his possession. The CTD found that the suspect was involved in the July 24 bank heist in Nazimabad. The officials said that one of the suspects, Sharifullah, who was believed to be a brother of the suspect involved in the SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan killing case, was also involved in the robbery.