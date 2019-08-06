Man shot dead by ‘mugger’

A man was shot dead over resisting a mugging attempt in the SITE Area on Tuesday. The SITE-A Section police said a motorcyclist was shot multiple times near the Makro store and died on the spot.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Waqas, son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of the Gulbahar area in Nazimabad. SHO Malik Saleem said the victim had been an employee at a private company, adding that the incident took place after he had withdrawn Rs2.7 million from a bank in the SITE Area.

The officer said the victim had been on his way to a pharmaceutical company to disburse salaries of the employees, adding that two men on a motorcycle approached him and attempted to snatch the bag of cash from him.

SHO Saleem said the victim resisted the bid, but the suspects opened fire on him and managed to escape from the scene with the bag of cash.