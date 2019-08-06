Steps finalised to protect M9, Saadi Town from floodwaters

A few days before the next spell of rainfall in the port city, a rain drain is being constructed on an emergency basis in Saadi Town.

A meeting in this regard was held at the commissioner office on Tuesday to finalise the measures to be taken for the upcoming rainfall. Officials from the Sindh irrigation department, Pakistan Army and National Highway Authority attended the meeting.

According to a press statement from the commissioner office, the M9 Motorway and low-lying settlements surrounding it can be affected by floodwater coming from the Kirthar Mountains.

The meeting was told how emergency measures needed to be taken to give passage to floodwater coming from the 25-kilometer Kirthar mountainous range. There are small 16 dams constructed in the flow of floodwater from the Kirthar Mountains, including Lath and Thado dams. However, due to unplanned constructions of housing societies in the passage of these natural drains, the effectiveness of these dams has diminished. It has almost become impossible to safeguard the low-lying areas from floodwaters, the press statement said and suggested construction of drains on an emergency basis to protect these areas.

The session was told how Gulshan-e-Rehman, Gulshan-e-Muhammad, Muslim City, Kareem Town, Gulshan-e-Ilahi and other under construction housing societies had become an obstacle to the natural flow of rainwater. On an emergency basis, a rain drain is being constructed for the drainage of water from Lath Dam and M9 Motorway.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani directed the authorities to complete the construction work before the next rainfall. The session was also briefed about the current status of low-lying areas which are most likely to be affected by floodwater coming for the Kirthar range. Shallwani directed the authorities to demolish illegal constructions obstructing the natural flow of water.